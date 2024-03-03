Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after buying an additional 412,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,001,000 after buying an additional 101,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after buying an additional 616,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after buying an additional 216,257 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

