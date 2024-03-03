Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $52.27 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.