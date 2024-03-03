Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $52.27 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
