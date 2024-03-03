GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Decreased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in GSK by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,824,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,994,000 after purchasing an additional 571,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in GSK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after purchasing an additional 673,419 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in GSK by 2.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. 2,324,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

