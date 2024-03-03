Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gulf Island Fabrication from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

