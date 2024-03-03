Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.28) target price on the oil production company’s stock.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 5.7 %
GKP opened at GBX 100 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of £222.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.71, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.18. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 213 ($2.70).
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
