GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Alta Fox Capital Management LLC

Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,599 shares during the period. GXO Logistics comprises about 5.1% of Alta Fox Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of GXO Logistics worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 490,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 162,422 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $253,000. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 31.4% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 57,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.93. 799,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GXO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.