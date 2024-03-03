Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Halliburton has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Halliburton to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,852,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,512,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660,862 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

