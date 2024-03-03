Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3891 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance
Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
