Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Mar 3rd, 2024

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3891 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

