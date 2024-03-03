Hannover Rück Stock to Split on Tuesday, March 5th (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 5th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th.
Hannover Rück Stock Performance
HVRRY opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $85.99 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.68.
About Hannover Rück
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hannover Rück
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.