Hannover Rück Stock to Split on Tuesday, March 5th (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 5th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

HVRRY opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $85.99 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.68.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

