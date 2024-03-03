Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.88

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and traded as low as $21.80. Harleysville Financial shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 432 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Harleysville Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

