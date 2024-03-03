HC Wainwright Cuts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $45.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.83 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.25.

MIRM stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,674.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,399 shares of company stock valued at $329,102. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

