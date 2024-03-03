HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.11.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,110,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 932,503 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

