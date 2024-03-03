Head to Head Comparison: SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SHF alerts:

Volatility & Risk

SHF has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -340.82% -60.58% -18.83% Greenidge Generation -257.70% N/A -47.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SHF and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SHF and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million 4.47 -$35.13 million ($2.43) -0.37 Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.31 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.10

SHF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenidge Generation. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SHF and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

SHF presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.84%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 430.50%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than SHF.

Summary

SHF beats Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.