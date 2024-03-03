Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Shares Up 0.6%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.12. 4,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 28,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.07%.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

