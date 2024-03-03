HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSTM

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $822.34 million, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In related news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $408,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in HealthStream by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.