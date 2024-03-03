Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.86. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 130.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,618 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Henry Schein by 6.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

