Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36 to $0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion to $7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.12 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.920 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.25.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

