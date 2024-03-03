Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %

HPE stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

