Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

