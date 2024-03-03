Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,325 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $700.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $702.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $613.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.