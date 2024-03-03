Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,505,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,269,000 after acquiring an additional 393,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after buying an additional 1,660,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 691,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,295,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRK. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

