Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $407,000 Stock Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,395 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,557,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 252,932 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Research Solutions stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Research Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Research Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 20,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $52,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,068,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,480 shares of company stock valued at $338,933. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.