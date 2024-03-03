Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,194,112 shares of company stock valued at $326,290,142. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.26.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $316.88 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.70. The company has a market capitalization of $306.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

