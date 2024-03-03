Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $378,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $40,082,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.1 %

WBA stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.