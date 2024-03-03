Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New $468,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 277.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,754,000 after acquiring an additional 79,034 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 25,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,085.45 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $795.74 and a 52 week high of $1,098.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,009.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $967.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

