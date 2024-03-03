Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $171.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.69 and a 200-day moving average of $155.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

