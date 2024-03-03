Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HOLI opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.