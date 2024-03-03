holoride 1-Day Volume Reaches $316,247.51 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, holoride has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $316,247.51 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.73 or 0.05497540 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00068718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00020448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00020923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00019049 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02478576 USD and is up 13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $301,963.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.