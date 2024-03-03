Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HSON opened at $14.27 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $40.24 million, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

