HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Up 77.8% in February

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Stock Up 7.1 %

HUYA opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $899.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.56. HUYA has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

