Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $260.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

