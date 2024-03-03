IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Up 6.6%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.45. 6,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

IMAC Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Get IMAC alerts:

Institutional Trading of IMAC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of IMAC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.