IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $9.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMI opened at GBX 1,726 ($21.89) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,674.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,583.02. IMI has a 52 week low of GBX 1,394 ($17.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,776 ($22.53). The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,855.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.47) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.27) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

