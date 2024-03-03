Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

NARI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NARI

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,681,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,586 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 773,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 276,835 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,535,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.