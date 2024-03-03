Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Shares Down 1.5%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.17. 807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.
Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.
