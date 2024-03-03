Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Buys $23,619.20 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $23,619.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.79 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

