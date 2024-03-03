Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 1,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $18,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FS KKR Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.