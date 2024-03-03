Insider Buying: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) SVP Buys $21,500.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) SVP Jason E. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,939 shares in the company, valued at $170,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of HWBK opened at $20.85 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.78 million, a PE ratio of 158.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 516.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.