Insider Buying: Rugby Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUG) Director Buys C$21,000.00 in Stock

Rugby Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUG – Get Free Report) Director John Merfyn Roberts bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Shares of RUG opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. Rugby Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

Rugby Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest the Colombia gold project; 100% interest in the Cobrasco copper project that covers approximately 3,000 hectares located in the Choco Region of Colombia; and Georgetown project comprising various exploration permits totaling 849 square kilometers located in North Queensland, Australia.

