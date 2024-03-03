Insider Buying: Rugby Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUG) Director Buys C$21,000.00 in Stock

Rugby Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUG – Get Free Report) Director John Merfyn Roberts bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.
Rugby Resources Price Performance
Shares of RUG opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. Rugby Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.
About Rugby Resources
