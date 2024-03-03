Insider Buying: Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Acquires £24,900 in Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Iain Logan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($31,582.95).
Springfield Properties Stock Performance
SPR opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £99.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,192.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 7.00. Springfield Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.17). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.45.
About Springfield Properties
