Insider Buying: Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Acquires £24,900 in Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Iain Logan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($31,582.95).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

SPR opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £99.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,192.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 7.00. Springfield Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.17). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.45.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

