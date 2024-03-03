Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells 499 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
DocuSign Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $54.58 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.32, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.