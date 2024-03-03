Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells 499 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $54.58 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.32, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,347 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $288,274,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

