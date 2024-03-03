Insider Selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Sells $20,436.00 in Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $20,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $35.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is 225.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $144,509,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $94,913,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 310.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

