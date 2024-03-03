Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) VP Sells $12,378.72 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) VP Christopher E. Ware sold 136 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $12,378.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ITRI opened at $93.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Itron by 240.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Itron by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. TheStreet raised Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

