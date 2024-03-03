Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) VP Sells $12,378.72 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) VP Christopher E. Ware sold 136 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $12,378.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ITRI opened at $93.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $95.00.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. TheStreet raised Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
