Insider Selling: Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) CAO Sells $10,794.98 in Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $10,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Catherine Anne Shellabarger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 179 shares of Masonite International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $23,261.05.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

See Also

