Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Insider Sells $17,921.92 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) insider Vikki L. Conway sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $17,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.50 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. HSBC began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 34,481,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,713,000 after buying an additional 778,282 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,738,000 after buying an additional 607,800 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,920,000 after buying an additional 1,860,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

