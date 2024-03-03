Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,760,229. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

