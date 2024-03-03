Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 258,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of INTR stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $265.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.81 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 775.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 129,827 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.