Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

ICE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.57. 1,423,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $14,368,619.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 10,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,159,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,368,619.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,184 shares of company stock worth $22,449,881. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

