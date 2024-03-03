inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.080-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.0 million-$30.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.0 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of inTEST stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 144,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,754. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. inTEST has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in inTEST by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in inTEST by 9,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

