Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.43. 60,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,077. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

